8 months ago
BRIEF-TBC Bank Group says unit recovered previously written off provision expense
December 28, 2016 / 4:14 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-TBC Bank Group says unit recovered previously written off provision expense

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 28 (Reuters) - TBC Bank Group Plc :

* Recovery of previously written off provision

* Amount will be accounted for in q4 2016 consolidated profit and loss statement

* Subsidiary, JSC TBC Bank, has recorded interest income and recovery of a provision expense of a previously written off amount in relation to a loan issued to one corporate client, in total amount of $13.4 million

* This amount will increase net profit by $13.4 million. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

