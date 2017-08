Dec 28 (Reuters) - Moody's Rating Services

* Moody's - washington's rating outlook stable, reflecting economic gains that are boosting revenues, improved reserve position, budget balancing solutions

* Moody's - expect washington state to continue to address any budget gaps that emerge, and, over time, absorb substantial increase in mandated basic education funding

* Moody's assigns aa1 to $662 million washington go bonds series 2017d, e, r-c and r-d; outlook stable Source text (bit.ly/2i8yjG3)