Dec 29 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Familymart uny holdings' 9-mnth operating profit reached about 42 billion yen - Nikkei

* Familymart uny holdings' 9-mnth gross operating revenue, the equivalent of sales, slid an estimated 7% on the year to 530 billion yen - Nikkei