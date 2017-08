Dec 28 (Reuters) - Karsan Otomotiv Sanayii ve Ticaret AS :

* Decides to sell 83.26 percent of Kirpart Otomotiv Parcalari to Kiraca Holding at 200 million lira ($56.42 million) Source text for Eikon:

