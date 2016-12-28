BRIEF-Cub Energy Inc announces new 20-year production licence with expanded acreage

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Cub Energy Inc :

* New production licence replaces previously issued five-year special permit for exploration, which expired on December 25, 2015

* To fund exploration and development on the licence,co exploring its alternatives, including potential joint venture partners

* Cub Energy Inc announces new 20-year production licence with expanded acreage

* Unit has been granted a new production licence with additional acreage in western Ukraine