Dec 28 (Reuters) - MCI Capital SA :

* To issue of up to 45 series N bonds of total nominal value of 45.0 million zlotys ($10.6 million) in a private offer

* The bonds will bear interest at 6.5 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.2434 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)