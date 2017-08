Dec 28 (Reuters) - New York State Department Of Financial Services -

* DFS issues updated proposed cybersecurity regulation protecting consumers and financial institutions

* New York State Department Of Financial Services says the proposed regulation will be effective March 1, 2017

* New York DFS-Proposed regulation to require banks, insurance cos, other financial services institutions regulated by dfs to establish cybersecurity program Source text: (on.ny.gov/2cRGctB)