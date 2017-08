Dec 28 (Reuters) - Myriad Genetics Inc :

* On Dec. 23, 2016, entered into a credit agreement - SEC filing

* Senior secured revolving credit facility in an aggregate principal amount of up to $300 mln-SEC filing

* Credit facility matures on Dec. 23, 2021