FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Dollarama announces plan to buy back shares through private agreements
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 28, 2016 / 6:08 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Dollarama announces plan to buy back shares through private agreements

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Dollarama Inc:

* Dollarama announces plan to buy back shares through private agreements

* Purchases will form part of Dollarama’s normal course issuer bid which provides authorization for purchase of up to 6 million common shares

* Intends to purchase for cancellation up to 300,000 of shares pursuant to private agreements between CO, 2 arm‘s-length third party sellers

* Purchases will form part of Co’s normal course issuer bid announced on June 8, 2016,during 12-month period from June 17,2016 to June 16, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.