BRIEF-Dollarama announces plan to buy back shares through private agreements

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Dollarama Inc:

* Dollarama announces plan to buy back shares through private agreements

* Purchases will form part of Dollarama’s normal course issuer bid which provides authorization for purchase of up to 6 million common shares

* Intends to purchase for cancellation up to 300,000 of shares pursuant to private agreements between CO, 2 arm‘s-length third party sellers

* Purchases will form part of Co’s normal course issuer bid announced on June 8, 2016,during 12-month period from June 17,2016 to June 16, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: