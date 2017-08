Dec 28 (Reuters) - AVX Corp :

* Kyocera intends to market its manufactured products globally using its sales force rather than having AVX resell such products in Americas, Europe, Asia

* On Dec 26, Kyocera Cor provided notice to AVX pursuant to Products Supply and Distribution Agreement of its intent, effective Jan 1, 2018