Dec 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission -

* U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission -Suzuki Manufacturing of America Corporation recalled about 3,400 KingQuad 750 all-terrain vehicles

* U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission - Suzuki's KingQuad 750 ATV's battery can fail & cause engine to stop running while in use, posing a crash hazard