FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Argenx publishes seminal data supporting therapeutic potential of ARGX-110
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
December 29, 2016 / 6:20 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Argenx publishes seminal data supporting therapeutic potential of ARGX-110

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Argen X BV :

* Argenx announces publication of seminal data supporting the therapeutic potential of ARGX-110 for acute myeloid leukemia in the Journal of Experimental Medicine

* Publication of new preclinical data on CD70/CD27 pathway that provide further rationale for ARGX-110 therapy for treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML)

* ARGX-110, a simple antibody targeting CD70, is currently being evaluated in a phase I/II study in combination with azacitidine in newly diagnosed AML patients

* Data demonstrate that CD70/CD27 is highly expressed on AML blasts and leukemic stem cells in newly diagnosed AML patients regardless of cytogenetic factors or patient's risk class

* Data show CD70/CD27 pathway to be critical in biology of leukemic stem cells, and critical therapeutic intervention using a CD70-targeted antibody to enable selective targeting of leukemic stem cells without impacting hematopoietic stem cells, resulting in a survival benefit in preclinical AML models Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.