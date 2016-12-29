FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Gategroup Holding buys Servair
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
December 29, 2016 / 6:40 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Gategroup Holding buys Servair

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Gategroup Holding AG :

* Gategroup takes control over Servair on Jan. 1, 2017

* Acquires 50 percent minus 1 share in Servair for an enterprise value of 237,5 million euros ($2.48 billion) (on a 50 percent basis)

* Transaction to be solely financed by Gategroup, initially through a bridge facility to be replaced by a capital market transaction envisaged in first half of 2017

* Annual revenue following the acquisition projected to exceed 4.4 billion Swiss francs ($4.29 billion) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9568 euros) ($1 = 1.0255 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.