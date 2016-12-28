FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 28, 2016 / 9:18 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-1-800-Flowers.com, certain units, lenders, administrative agent enter amended and restated credit agreement - SEC filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 28 (Reuters) - 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc

* 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc - on Dec 23, co, its certain U.S. units, lenders, administrative agent, entered into an amended and restated credit agreement - SEC filing

* 1-800-Flowers.Com - agreement amends, restates 2014 agreement to extend maturity date of about $115 million outstanding term loan, revolving credit facility

* 1-800-Flowers.com - amended credit agreement amends, restates 2014 agreement to extend maturity date of revolving credit facility by about 2 yrs to Dec 23, 2021 Source text: (bit.ly/2iinfqo) Further company coverage:

