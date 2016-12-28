FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Versartis enters commercial supply agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim Biopharmaceuticals
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
Breakingviews
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 28, 2016 / 9:49 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Versartis enters commercial supply agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim Biopharmaceuticals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Versartis Inc

* Versartis - Initial term of agreement continues for period of 8 years, after initial term, agreement will automatically renew for periods of 3 years each

* Says on Dec 21, co entered into a commercial supply agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim Biopharmaceuticals GMBH

* Versartis Inc says pursuant to agreement co engaged Boehringer as a contract manufacturer to manufacture bulk drug substance for co's somavaratan (VRS-317) Source text: (bit.ly/2i8Skfr) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.