BRIEF-Versartis enters commercial supply agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim Biopharmaceuticals

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Versartis Inc

* Versartis - Initial term of agreement continues for period of 8 years, after initial term, agreement will automatically renew for periods of 3 years each

* Says on Dec 21, co entered into a commercial supply agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim Biopharmaceuticals GMBH

* Versartis Inc says pursuant to agreement co engaged Boehringer as a contract manufacturer to manufacture bulk drug substance for co's somavaratan (VRS-317)