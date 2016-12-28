BRIEF-Westmoreland Coal amends power supply agreement with Dominion Virginia Power

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Westmoreland Coal Co

* Amended its power supply agreement with Dominion Virginia Power, a subsidiary of Dominion

* Westmoreland Coal Co - by no longer operating Rova, will reduce projected cash flow burn by $13 million through March 2019

* Westmoreland Coal Co - under amendment, to begin providing required contracted level of energy to Dominion through power purchase contracts

* Westmoreland Coal - Westmoreland continues to anticipate release during 2017 of nearly half of $22 million in restricted cash in place at September 30, 2016

* Westmoreland Coal Co - "additionally, we are now more aggressively pursuing sale of remaining physical facility"