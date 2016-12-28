FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-Avalon Holdings says court issued decision and order in AWMS Water Solutions appeal of Ohio Oil and GAS commission's decision - SEC filing
#Market News
December 28, 2016 / 10:06 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Avalon Holdings says court issued decision and order in AWMS Water Solutions appeal of Ohio Oil and GAS commission's decision - SEC filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Avalon Holdings Corp

* Avalon Holdings - court found that division's suspension, refusal to work with co for over 26 months was "arbitrary", "not in accordance with reason"

* Avalon Holdings - court issued decision and order in AWMS Water Solutions, LLC appeal of Ohio Oil and Gas Commission's decision - SEC filing

* Ohio Oil and Gas Commission's decision had upheld division of oil and gas resources management's suspension of AWMS #2 Source text: (bit.ly/2hxqaM0) Further company coverage:

