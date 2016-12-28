FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-Cosi says filed with U.S. bankruptcy court amendments to purchase agreement
#Market News
December 28, 2016 / 10:19 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Cosi says filed with U.S. bankruptcy court amendments to purchase agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Cosi Inc :

* Filed with US bankruptcy court amendments to purchase agreement

* Amendment no. 4 to asset purchase agreement, revised agreement to grant purchaser right to pursue plan under Chapter 11, among other things

* Filed with US Bankruptcy Court amendment no. 4 dated December 20,amendment no. 5 dated December 20, to asset purchase agreement dated as of Oct 18

* Amendment no. 5 to purchase agreement provides for reserve for certain disputed claims in connection with bankruptcy court hearing on Dec 16

* LIMAB appointed Chad Fitzhugh to serve as company's interim chief financial officer - SEC Filing

* On Dec 23, co, and LIMAB entered interim operating agreement dated as of December 21, relating to implementation of plan option Source text - bit.ly/2hOLTvi Further company coverage:

