Dec 29 (Reuters) - Fujian Holdings Ltd

* Lessee and joint venture entered into sale and leaseback agreement in respect of lease asset

* Joint venture shall purchase lease asset from lessee at a consideration of RMB50 million

* Lessee is Fujian Mawei Shipbuilding Holdings Company Limited; joint venture is Fujian Huamin Leasing Company Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: