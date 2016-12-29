FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Walker Group announces cooperation agreement
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 29, 2016 / 12:40 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Walker Group announces cooperation agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Walker Group Holdings Ltd:

* Walker Group-cooperation Agreement In Relation To A "Jetco - Walker Shop" Debit Membership Card And Discloseable Transaction

* On 28 December 2016 Billion International entered into cooperation agreement with BOC Expresspay

* Pursuant to deal, BOC Expresspay and Billion International will jointly issue "Jetco . Walker Shop" prepay debit joint membership card

* Billion International entered into loan agreements with first borrower, second borrower and third borrower

* Billion International agreed to advance an aggregate amount of up to RMB48 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.