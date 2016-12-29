FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sinosoft Technology notes decrease in trading price of shares on Dec 28, 2016
December 29, 2016 / 1:34 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Sinosoft Technology notes decrease in trading price of shares on Dec 28, 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Sinosoft Technology Group Ltd :

* Noted decrease in trading price of shares of in morning trading session on 28 December 2016

* Zhongkui report has made allegations which are groundless and contains various misrepresentations

* company is conducting further investigations on subject matter of Zhongkui report

* Confirms that, save for matters as disclosed, it is not aware of any other reasons for price or volume movements of shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

