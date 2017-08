Dec 29 (Reuters) - NNIT A/S :

* Expands collaboration with PANDORA

* With new contract, NNIT will be providing application support to one of Denmark's largest corporate MS Dynamics AX installations

* Additional contract, which amounts in high two-digit million Danish crown range, initially runs for 4.5 years