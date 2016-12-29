FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 29, 2016 / 8:15 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Unified Messaging Systemsto be listed on Oslo Axess as of Jan 6 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Unified Messaging Systems ASA :

* Announces successful completion of its Initial Public Offering

* First day of trading in company's shares on Oslo Axess will be Jan. 6, 2017

* Will issue 50 million new shares at offer price of 1.25 Norwegian crown per offer share in connection with offering, raising gross proceeds of 62.5 million crowns ($7.2 million)

* Net proceeds from offering will be used to repay debt, for research and development purposes and to contribute to a positive equity for company and strengthen financial position of company

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6885 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

