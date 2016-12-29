FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-PSP Projects says co has filed DRHP with SEBI for IPO
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 29, 2016 / 10:27 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-PSP Projects says co has filed DRHP with SEBI for IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 29 (Reuters) -

* PSP Projects limited files its draft red herring prospectus with SEBI seeking permission for IPO

* PSP Projects says issue consists of up to 10,080,000 equity shares of face value of rupees 10 each

* PSP Projects says Karvy Investor Services Limited and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Private Limited are book running lead managers to issue Source text: Ahmedabad based, multidisciplinary construction company PSP Projects Limited (PSP) filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the market regulator SEBI seeking permission for its Initial Public Offering (IPO). The public issue consists of up to 10,080,000 equity shares of face value of ` 10 each (the "equity shares") of PSP Projects Limited. The Issue comprises of a fresh issue of up to 7,200,000 equity shares and offer for sale of up to 2,880,000 equity shares. (Bengaluru newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.