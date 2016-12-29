BRIEF-PSP Projects says co has filed DRHP with SEBI for IPO

Dec 29 (Reuters) -

* PSP Projects limited files its draft red herring prospectus with SEBI seeking permission for IPO

* PSP Projects says issue consists of up to 10,080,000 equity shares of face value of rupees 10 each

* PSP Projects says Karvy Investor Services Limited and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Private Limited are book running lead managers to issue Source text: Ahmedabad based, multidisciplinary construction company PSP Projects Limited (PSP) filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the market regulator SEBI seeking permission for its Initial Public Offering (IPO). The public issue consists of up to 10,080,000 equity shares of face value of ` 10 each (the "equity shares") of PSP Projects Limited. The Issue comprises of a fresh issue of up to 7,200,000 equity shares and offer for sale of up to 2,880,000 equity shares. (Bengaluru newsroom)