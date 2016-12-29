FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
December 29, 2016 / 11:52 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-St. Joe through its unit St. Joe Timberland entered into an agreement with Windmark JV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 29 (Reuters) - St. Joe Co :

* On dec 27 co through its unit St. Joe Timberland entered into an agreement with Windmark JV

* Company will initially recognize a tax loss of approximately $125 million from the deal

* St. Joe Co - agreement provided for Windmark JV to transfer $20.0 million to SJTC in exchange for Windmark beach development

* St. Joe Co - there will be no impact on results of operations of company as a result of transaction Source text : (bit.ly/2iInMTd) Further company coverage:

