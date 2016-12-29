BRIEF-Black Sea Property: transaction on shares by primary insider

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Black Sea Property AS (BSP-ME.OL):

* Erik Sture Larre, board member and primary insider, on Dec. 27 sold 1,442,500 shares in Black Sea Property through wholly owned E. Larre Holding AS

* Says buyer is company CL-Holding AS

* Transaction does not imply any change of total ownership for neither Erik Sture Larre nor Hans F. Gulseth

* Says simultaneously with sale, Erik Sture Larre has purchased 50 pct of shares in CL-Holding AS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)