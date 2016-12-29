FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Black Sea Property: transaction on shares by primary insider
December 29, 2016 / 11:47 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Black Sea Property: transaction on shares by primary insider

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Black Sea Property AS (BSP-ME.OL):

* Erik Sture Larre, board member and primary insider, on Dec. 27 sold 1,442,500 shares in Black Sea Property through wholly owned E. Larre Holding AS

* Says buyer is company CL-Holding AS

* Transaction does not imply any change of total ownership for neither Erik Sture Larre nor Hans F. Gulseth

* Says simultaneously with sale, Erik Sture Larre has purchased 50 pct of shares in CL-Holding AS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

