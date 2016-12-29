FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 29, 2016 / 2:43 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-First shanghai investments updates on formation of the JV company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 29 (Reuters) - First Shanghai Investments Ltd

* JV co will be principally engaged in securities brokerage, underwriting and sponsor services, proprietary trading

* Co will finance its capital contribution to jv company of rmb150 million by internal resources

* Unit entered jv agreement with China Kweichow Moutai, Huakang Insurance, Black Marble Securities, Shijiazhuang Changshan Textile,Zhuhai Zhengbang Logistics

* Registered capital of jv company is expected to be RMB2 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

