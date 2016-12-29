BRIEF-First shanghai investments updates on formation of the JV company

Dec 29 (Reuters) - First Shanghai Investments Ltd
* JV co will be principally engaged in securities brokerage, underwriting and sponsor services, proprietary trading
* Co will finance its capital contribution to jv company of rmb150 million by internal resources
* Unit entered jv agreement with China Kweichow Moutai, Huakang Insurance, Black Marble Securities, Shijiazhuang Changshan Textile,Zhuhai Zhengbang Logistics
* Registered capital of jv company is expected to be RMB2 billion