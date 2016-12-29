FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 29, 2016 / 2:17 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Shenzhen Mingwah Aohan High Technology entered into PRC JV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Shenzhen Mingwah Aohan High Technology Corporation Ltd :

* PRC JV Company will be principally engaged in investing in wine industry and trading of wine products in PRC

* PRC JV Company shall have a registered capital of rmb12.5 million which shall be contributed by Beijing Googut

* Company entered into PRC JV agreement with Beijing Googut, a unit Googut

* JV CO shall be shall be held as to 60% by Hong Kong Googut and 40% by Fast Key (unit) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

