Dec 29 (Reuters) - Navient Corp :

* Navient Corp- amendment of agreements for navient-sponsored securitizations totaling $512 million of bonds backed by federally guaranteed student loans

* Navient Corp-amendments extended final maturity date on a6 tranche of slc student loan trust 2006-1,b tranche of slm student loan trust 2005-4 to 2055