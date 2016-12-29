FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sun Pharmaceutical Industries says fire broke out at Ahmednagar factory
December 29, 2016 / 10:31 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Sun Pharmaceutical Industries says fire broke out at Ahmednagar factory

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

* Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd clarifies on news item "blast at Sun Pharma unit"

* Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd says a fire broke out at Sun Pharma's Ahmednagar factory during excavation work, causing burn injuries to four workmen at the excavation site

* Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd - all the four injured workmen were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital

* Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd says there is no loss of production at ahmednagar factory on account of this incident

*

* Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd says fire causing burn injuries to four workmen at the excavation site.

* Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd says currently investigating matter

* Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd - two of the injured workmen succumbed to burn injuries and other two are being treated at the hospital Source text - (bit.ly/2itBTs0) Further company coverage:

