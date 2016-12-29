BRIEF-SRV to implement Kerava town centre block for Etera

Dec 29 (Reuters) - SRV Yhtiot Oyj :

* To implement Kerava town centre block for Etera

* Total value of deal, consisting of Karuselli shopping centre, housing units and joint parking facility, is over 50 million euros ($52.27 million)

* Will sell to Etera Mutual Pension Insurance Company new complex in Aleksintori block to be implemented in Kerava town centre

* Karuselli shopping centre will be completed in late 2018 and housing units in late 2018/early 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9567 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)