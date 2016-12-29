BRIEF-Nuvasive to resume XLIF procedures in Japan in first quarter 2017

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Nuvasive Inc

* Nuvasive to resume XLIF procedures in Japan in first quarter 2017

* Instruments used in XLIF procedure receive Class III approval from Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare

* In connection with MHLW approval, co has agreed to provide additional training for surgeons with limited experience in XLIF

* Received approval for instruments used in extreme lateral interbody fusion procedure by Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare