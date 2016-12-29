FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nuvasive to resume XLIF procedures in Japan in first quarter 2017
December 29, 2016 / 12:31 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Nuvasive to resume XLIF procedures in Japan in first quarter 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Nuvasive Inc

* Nuvasive to resume XLIF procedures in Japan in first quarter 2017

* Instruments used in XLIF procedure receive Class III approval from Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare

* In connection with MHLW approval, co has agreed to provide additional training for surgeons with limited experience in XLIF

* Received approval for instruments used in extreme lateral interbody fusion procedure by Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

