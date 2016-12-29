FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-Adler Real Estate conducts a squeeze-out of minority shareholders in Westgrund AG
#Financials
December 29, 2016 / 12:17 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Adler Real Estate conducts a squeeze-out of minority shareholders in Westgrund AG

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Adler Real Estate AG :

* Announcement concerning squeeze-out of minority shareholders in Westgrund AG

* Resolved today that company as majority shareholder of Westgrund AG conducts a squeeze-out of minority shareholders in Westgrund AG

* Also today, Adler Real Estate has signed a contract to acquire further shares from a shareholder in Westgrund AG to exceed shareholdings in Westgrund to more than 95 percent whereby Adler Real Estate becomes majority shareholder Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

