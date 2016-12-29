BRIEF-Hong Kong Building and Loan Agency entered into placing agreement

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Building And Loan Agency Ltd :
* Company entered into placing agreement with placing agent
* Agreed to place, an aggregate of up to 384.4 million placing shares at placing price of HK$0.36 per share
* Net proceeds from placing of placing shares are approximately HK$138.4 million
* Placing agent is RHB Securities hong kong limited
* Intends to utilize net proceeds from placing for repayment of existing indebtedness and/or for possible investments in future Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: