8 months ago
BRIEF-Hong Kong Building and Loan Agency entered into placing agreement
#Financials
December 29, 2016 / 3:03 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Hong Kong Building and Loan Agency entered into placing agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Building And Loan Agency Ltd :

* Company entered into placing agreement with placing agent

* Agreed to place, an aggregate of up to 384.4 million placing shares at placing price of HK$0.36 per share

* Net proceeds from placing of placing shares are approximately HK$138.4 million

* Placing agent is RHB Securities hong kong limited

* Intends to utilize net proceeds from placing for repayment of existing indebtedness and/or for possible investments in future Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

