8 months ago
BRIEF-Sapec modifies closing date of financial year and gets approval to sell AB Pole
December 29, 2016 / 4:27 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Sapec modifies closing date of financial year and gets approval to sell AB Pole

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Sapec SA :

* Modifies the closing date of financial year and fixes it at March 31 of every year

* There will be no annual release published in 2017

* Financial report for year finishing March 31, 2017 to be published May 19, 2017

* Portuguese Competition Authority (Autoridade de Concorrência) and Spanish Competition Authority (Comisión Nacional de los Mercados y la Competencia) have given their approval for sale of AB Pole

* Approvals obtained from Portuguese and Spanish competition authorities make it possible to consider date of closing of final disposal of AB Pole by Jan 12, 2017 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

