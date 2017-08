Dec 29 (Reuters) - Hope Bancorp Inc :

* Hope Bancorp announces phase II branch consolidation plan

* Hope Bancorp -expects one-time pre-tax charges related to second phase of branch consolidations to total about $1.2 million and be incurred by first half of 2017

* Projected savings are anticipated to be approximately $5 million pre-tax on an annual basis