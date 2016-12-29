FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fannie Mae releases November 2016 monthly summary
#Market News
December 29, 2016 / 9:22 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Fannie Mae releases November 2016 monthly summary

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Federal National Mortgage Association

* Fannie Mae releases November 2016 monthly summary

* Fannie Mae says the conventional single-family serious delinquency rate increased two basis points to 1.23 percent in November

* Fannie Mae says Fannie Mae's book of business increased at a compound annualized rate of 3.1 percent in November

* Fannie Mae - multifamily serious delinquency rate remained flat at 0.06 percent in November

* Fannie Mae says gross mortgage portfolio decreased at a compound annualized rate of 37.1 percent in November Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

