8 months ago
BRIEF-CSP Inc to delay filing of annual report
December 29, 2016 / 11:38 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-CSP Inc to delay filing of annual report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 29 (Reuters) - CSP Inc

* CSP Inc says delay in filing of annual report was due to expanded testing of revenue transactions for company's European operations

* CSP Inc says expects to file its annual report, with its audited financial statements, no later than January 13, 2017

* CSP Inc. Announces filing extension for Form 10-K

* Says expects to report revenue growth of about 16 pct for fiscal 2016 as compared to fiscal 2015

* CSP Inc - expects to report positive earnings per share for full year and Q4 ending September 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

