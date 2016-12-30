FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 30, 2016 / 8:24 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-MPI and Oncology Venture in exclusivity and ownership agreements of SPVs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Medical Prognosis Institute A/S

* MPI and Oncology Venture enters exclusivity and ownership agreements of special purpose vehicles - financing secured for the first two special purpose vehicles

* MPI grants Oncology Venture three year world-wide exclusivity to MPI drug response prediction technology which Oncology Venture will use for drug development

* In return for extended exclusive license MPI is to receive warrants entitling to subscription of shares in Oncology Venture at price of 10 Swedish crowns ($1.10) per share

* Furthermore Oncology Venture and MPI agree to convert Oncology Venture license payment to MPI in relation to projects spun out to special purpose vehicles Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.1046 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

