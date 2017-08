Dec 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission -

* U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says Polaris recalls about 9,900 Sportsman 570 all-terrain vehicles due to fire hazard

* U.S. CPSC - Recall involves model year 2014 through 2016 Sportsman 570 Touring and X2 model ATVs and model year 2017 Sportsman 570 6x6 model ATVs