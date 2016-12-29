FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-Hon Hai to turn LCD screen JV with Sharp into subsidiary-Nikkei
December 29, 2016 / 6:22 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Hon Hai to turn LCD screen JV with Sharp into subsidiary-Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Hon Hai Precision Industry plans to turn an LCD screen joint venture with Sharp into a subsidiary, investing a total of 52.1 billion yen-Nikkei

* Sharp's stake in Sakai Display Products will decline from around 40 percent to just over 26 percent, Hon Hai will have a 53 percent interest-Nikkei

* Hon Hai unit Sharp will sell 436,000 shares in Sakai Display Products for 17.1 billion yen to investment co owned by Hon Hai chief Terry Gou -Nikkei Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2iibluh) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

