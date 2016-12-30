BRIEF-Lateral corporation ltd signed conditional term sheet with Golden Tower NZ Limited

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Lateral Corporation Ltd

* Signed a conditional term sheet with golden tower nz limited

* GTNZ will acquire a 90% shareholding in LAT by subscribing for 463.4 million new shares for consideration of approximately NZ$3.2 million

* As part of transaction all of existing assets and debts in lat will be transferred to lateral profiles

* Cash that lateral business will receive as a result of transaction is expected to provide enough capital for lateral to continue business growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: