8 months ago
BRIEF-Lateral corporation ltd signed conditional term sheet with Golden Tower NZ Limited
December 30, 2016 / 1:03 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Lateral corporation ltd signed conditional term sheet with Golden Tower NZ Limited

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Lateral Corporation Ltd

* Signed a conditional term sheet with golden tower nz limited

* GTNZ will acquire a 90% shareholding in LAT by subscribing for 463.4 million new shares for consideration of approximately NZ$3.2 million

* As part of transaction all of existing assets and debts in lat will be transferred to lateral profiles

* Cash that lateral business will receive as a result of transaction is expected to provide enough capital for lateral to continue business growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

