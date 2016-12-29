FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 29, 2016 / 9:27 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Citizens Community Bancorp - unaudited interim, audited annual financial statements for fiscal years ended Sept. 30, 2014 should not be relied upon

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Citizens Community Bancorp Inc :

* Citizens Community Bancorp Inc - investors should no longer rely upon preliminary earnings release for quarterly period ended September 30, 2016

* Citizens Community Bancorp - determined certain professional and other expense accrual items were overstated during fiscal years ended Sept 30, 2014, 2015

* Citizens Community Bancorp- disclosure controls, procedures were not effective as of Sept 30 because of material weakness in evaluation of expense accruals

* Citizens Community Bancorp- may determine to take additional measures to address control deficiencies or determine to modify certain of remediation measures

* Citizens Community Bancorp - unaudited interim, audited annual financial statements for fiscal years ended September 30, 2014 should not be relied upon

* Citizens Community Bancorp- unaudited interim financial statements for qtrly periods ended Dec 31, 2015, march 31, 2016, June 30, 2016 should not be relied upon

* Citizens Community Bancorp- financial statements shouldn't be relied upon due to errors related to accrual for professional expenses for restated periods

* Citizens Community Bancorp Inc - has begun to remediate material weakness Source text (bit.ly/2imJ7Ry) Further company coverage:

