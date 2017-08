Dec 29 (Reuters) - Ameris Bancorp :

* Ameris Bancorp- amendment to increase maximum aggregate principal amount of revolving loans that may be outstanding thereunder at any one time to $60 million

* On Dec 28, co entered into a limited waiver and second amendment to loan agreement dated as of august 28, 2013