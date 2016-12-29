FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mast Therapeutics says expects restructuring costs of about $0.4 mln
December 29, 2016 / 10:32 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Mast Therapeutics says expects restructuring costs of about $0.4 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Mast Therapeutics Inc

* Mast Therapeutics Inc - company expects all restructuring costs relating to workforce reduction to be paid in Q4 of 2016 or Q1 of 2017

* Mast Therapeutics- in Dec co committed to additional reduction in workforce, commenced notification of affected employees, completed workforce reduction

* Mast Therapeutics - co estimates that it will incur restructuring costs related to the additional workforce reduction totaling approximately $0.4 million Source text: (bit.ly/2hxsrFw) Further company coverage:

