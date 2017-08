Dec 29 (Reuters) - Gulfport Energy Corp

* Gulfport Energy - on December 29, 2016 board appointed Keri Crowell, chief accounting officer, as CFO, effective as of January 4, 2017

* Gulfport Energy - on December 22, 2016, Aaron Gaydosik, CFO , notified us that he is resigning from this position, effective January 4, 2017