8 months ago
BRIEF-Inventergy Global, units entered restructuring agreement with certain affiliates of Fortress Investment Group
#Market News
December 29, 2016 / 10:37 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Inventergy Global, units entered restructuring agreement with certain affiliates of Fortress Investment Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Fortress Investment Group LLC

* Inventergy Global Inc - restructuring agreement to amend revenue sharing and note purchase agreement entered into on October 1, 2014

* Inventergy Global - restructuring agreement suspends co's minimum liquidity covenant, each to permit time for company to effect SPE structure

* Inventergy Global Inc - upon SPE structure becoming effective, company's note obligations to Fortress will be extinguished

* Inventergy Global Inc - co, units entered restructuring agreement with certain affiliates of Fortress Investment Group, LLC

* Inventergy Global Inc - restructuring agreement defers any amortization payments on notes held by Fortress until April 1, 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2iiSWNK) Further company coverage:

