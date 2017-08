Dec 30 (Reuters) - Traditional Therapy Clinics Ltd

* New head office building costs RMB92.53 million, which equates to aud18.46 million at an exchange rate of 5.01 (aud:rmb)

* Acquisition of new head office building-ttc.ax

* Proceeded to acquire a new head office building within Chongqing City's main financial district Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: