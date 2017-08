Dec 30 (Reuters) - Sanlam Kenya Plc :

* Says there will be material difference between projected co's consolidated profit after tax by more than 25% for FY 2016

* Anticipated decline in profit is attributable to marked-to -market fair value losses on equity investments and government securities Source : j.mp/2hB7Gup Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)