BRIEF-Lumax Autotechnologies permanently closes one of its units at Aurangabad

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Lumax Autotechnologies Ltd :

* Says intimation regarding closure of one of the unit of the company

* Has permanently closed manufacturing activities at one of its plant situated at Aurangabad, Maharashtra w.e.f. December 30

* Says entire workforce affected by this closure have been paid appropriate compensation

* Says closure does not have any adverse effect on operations of the company

* Says manufacturing activities at the plant have been closed after completion of necessary formalities Source text: bit.ly/2ijT4wz Further company coverage: