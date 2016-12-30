FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Lumax Autotechnologies permanently closes one of its units at Aurangabad
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
December 30, 2016 / 7:14 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Lumax Autotechnologies permanently closes one of its units at Aurangabad

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Lumax Autotechnologies Ltd :

* Says intimation regarding closure of one of the unit of the company

* Has permanently closed manufacturing activities at one of its plant situated at Aurangabad, Maharashtra w.e.f. December 30

* Says entire workforce affected by this closure have been paid appropriate compensation

* Says closure does not have any adverse effect on operations of the company

* Says manufacturing activities at the plant have been closed after completion of necessary formalities Source text: bit.ly/2ijT4wz Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.